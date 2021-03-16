American tech giant Apple is serious about its product designs. Most of the gizmos that the company manufactures have set a benchmark in the smartphone industry in terms of quality and innovation. However, the built quality of certain iPhone models has now come under the radar after reports have surfaced online about some of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models losing their colour. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 5G speeds slower than at least 25 Android smartphones: OpenSignal

Some of the iPhone 12 models have started losing colours from the aluminium chassis. According to a report by SvetApple.sk, a red iPhone 12 has been shown losing colour from the side near the power button. The phone’s colour has now faded to look a bit orange as per the images shared in the report. The Svet report said that many other iPhone users reported the same issue, however, many iPhone 11 and XR users have also had a similar issue. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 new launch time leaked, not launching on March 23 after all

Why are Apple iPhones losing colour?

The report also mentions that some of these iPhones were carried in covers and these iPhones reacted to the silicone surface of the case and that could be a reason the colour of the device faded. The Apple iPhone 12 shown in the report has a transparent cover attached but the publication says that no fading appeared in the speaker, microphone and charging connector. Also Read - This feature could make a comeback with Apple iPhone 13 series

As per MacRumors, coloured aluminium can fade if exposed to UV radiation as the red colour of the Apple iPhone is very sensitive to pigment change.

Apple has not commented on the issue as of now, however, many other iPhone 11 and 12 users are approaching public forums to address the issue.

Apple does not entertain such complaints as they fall under the cosmetic category and do not have any effect on the performance of the device. Several users operate the device with multiple accessories which can also affect the paint on the device in the longer run. Hence, there is very little that you can do if your Rs 80,000 iPhone starts to fade in a couple of months of use.