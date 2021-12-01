Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 users were recently facing call drop issues. To fix it, Apple rolled out a new iOS 15.1.1 update but as per a few users, the issue is still not fixed. As per IANS, the dropped calls issue has continued for several users even after the release of last month’s update. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch users report Magsafe 3 charging issues

Also Read - iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple tipped to unveil yet another affordable iPhone in early 2022

The report further reveals, “an official at LG Uplus Corp, a major South Korean telecom operator, said that it plans to open a service section this week to deal specifically with the dropped call problem as its customers have complained of intermittent reception failure in some Apple devices.” Also Read - Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

He reportedly said that Apple has confirmed that many other mobile carriers in the country and abroad are facing the same issue.

On the other hand, a report by Yonhap news agency suggested that major carriers KT Corp. and SK Telecom Co revealed that they have not received any customer complaints regarding the said call drop issue.

Eligible iPhone models – check the list

The newly released iOS 15.1.1 update improves call drop performance on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of phones. The update is already rolling out for models including — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Other iPhone models are not eligible for the latest update and can’t install.

Apple recommends all eligible iPhone users upgrade their device to the latest iOS update immediately to experience a better calling experience.

Since the iOS 15.1.1 update measures around 1.44GB. We recommend users connect their iPhones to a stable WiFi network before installing the latest update. Additionally, you must also ensure to backup all your crucial data before downloading the latest iOS update.

Once the update is available, your iPhone should automatically notify you. However, if you haven’t received the update yet, head over to the Settings menu and check whether it is available or not. If not, wait for some more time.