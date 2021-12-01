comscore Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 users continue to experience call drop issue
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple iPhone users continue to face call-dropping issue: Report
News

Apple iPhone users continue to face call-dropping issue: Report

Mobiles

An official at LG Uplus Corp, a major South Korean telecom operator, revealed that Apple has confirmed that many mobile carriers in the country and abroad are facing the same issue.

iPhone 12 discount

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 users were recently facing call drop issues. To fix it, Apple rolled out a new iOS 15.1.1 update but as per a few users, the issue is still not fixed. As per IANS, the dropped calls issue has continued for several users even after the release of last month’s update. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch users report Magsafe 3 charging issues

Apple iPhone 12 Also Read - iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple tipped to unveil yet another affordable iPhone in early 2022

The report further reveals, “an official at LG Uplus Corp, a major South Korean telecom operator, said that it plans to open a service section this week to deal specifically with the dropped call problem as its customers have complained of intermittent reception failure in some Apple devices.” Also Read - Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

He reportedly said that Apple has confirmed that many other mobile carriers in the country and abroad are facing the same issue.

On the other hand, a report by Yonhap news agency suggested that major carriers KT Corp. and SK Telecom Co revealed that they have not received any customer complaints regarding the said call drop issue.

Eligible iPhone models – check the list

The newly released iOS 15.1.1 update improves call drop performance on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of phones. The update is already rolling out for models including — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Other iPhone models are not eligible for the latest update and can’t install.

Apple recommends all eligible iPhone users upgrade their device to the latest iOS update immediately to experience a better calling experience.

Since the iOS 15.1.1 update measures around 1.44GB. We recommend users connect their iPhones to a stable WiFi network before installing the latest update. Additionally, you must also ensure to backup all your crucial data before downloading the latest iOS update.

Once the update is available, your iPhone should automatically notify you. However, if you haven’t received the update yet, head over to the Settings menu and check whether it is available or not. If not, wait for some more time.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 1, 2021 10:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 users continue to experience call drop issue
Mobiles
Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 users continue to experience call drop issue
Microsoft launches a Minesweeper inspired Christmas special sweater

News

Microsoft launches a Minesweeper inspired Christmas special sweater

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

News

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

Beware Android users, 12 malicious apps on Google Play store stole users' banking details

Apps

Beware Android users, 12 malicious apps on Google Play store stole users' banking details

Some Apple MacBook Pro users face charging issues: Know details

Laptops

Some Apple MacBook Pro users face charging issues: Know details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft launches a Minesweeper inspired Christmas special sweater

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

Beware Android users, 12 malicious apps on Google Play store stole users' banking details

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year

Not just OnePlus or Xiaomi, Oppo's next flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 users continue to experience call drop issue

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 users continue to experience call drop issue
Some Apple MacBook Pro users face charging issues: Know details

Laptops

Some Apple MacBook Pro users face charging issues: Know details
iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple tipped to unveil yet another affordable iPhone in early 2022

Mobiles

iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple tipped to unveil yet another affordable iPhone in early 2022
Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

News

Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here
Apple might launch an AR headset next year

News

Apple might launch an AR headset next year

हिंदी समाचार

Noise और Ambrane ने पेश किए सस्ते में वायरलेस ईयरबड्स, Nothing Ear 1 भी आया नए कलर में

फ्री फायर में आया नया वेपन और पुरानी गन्स में हुए बड़े बदलाव, जानें डिटेल

एक बार फिर जलकर खाक हुआ चीनी स्मार्टफोन, बैटरी में हुआ धमाका

Free Fire OB31 अपडेट के साथ गेम मोड में जुड़ेंगे धांसू फीचर

फ्री फायर ने बनाया Chrono और Maxim को कमजोर, जानें OB31 में किस कैरेक्टर में हुआ कौन सा बदलाव

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

Reviews

HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

News

Microsoft launches a Minesweeper inspired Christmas special sweater
News
Microsoft launches a Minesweeper inspired Christmas special sweater
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

News

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?
Beware Android users, 12 malicious apps on Google Play store stole users' banking details

Apps

Beware Android users, 12 malicious apps on Google Play store stole users' banking details
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year
Not just OnePlus or Xiaomi, Oppo's next flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Mobiles

Not just OnePlus or Xiaomi, Oppo's next flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers