Intro-Apple has launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple launched the Apple iPhone 11 smartphone starting at Rs.68300 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Apple iPhone 11 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4‑inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1 inch along with a resolution of 828 x 1792 pixels. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini weighs 135 g and the Apple iPhone 11 measures 194g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11 features a A13 Bionic SoC. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available in 3 variants. The Apple iPhone 11 also comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB will be priced Rs.69900. The price of Apple iPhone 11 of 64GB storage is of Rs.68300

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 11 has a Dual – 12MP + 12MP main camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11 has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is powered by Magsafe charging battery as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 11 of 3110 mAh. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs on iOS 14 . The Apple iPhone 11 runs on iOS 13.