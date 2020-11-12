Apple has launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 is priced starting at Rs.79900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Apple iPhone 12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years

Display and Design-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4‑inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.06 inch along with a resolution of 2532-by-1170-pixel. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini weighs 135g and the Apple iPhone 12 measures 164g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 both features a A14 Bionic chip. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available in 3 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 also comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB will be priced Rs.69900. The price of Apple iPhone 12 of 64GB is of Rs.79900.

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 both are powered by MagSafe wireless charging technology that supports 15 W wireless charging. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 both runs on A14 bionic chip.