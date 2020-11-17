comscore Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Compare | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Here's the Latest Flagship Comparison
News

Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Here's the Latest Flagship Comparison

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB will priced 69900. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB is of 49999. Check Out Comparison with price, specs, and features.

  • Published: November 17, 2020 9:27 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE leaked poster

Intro-Apple newly launched Apple iPhone 12 Mini is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Apple iPhone 12 Mini on 13th October 2020 with powerful features. Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with 5G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on 23rd September 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 135 g while Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190 g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Vivo X50 - Head to Head to Comparison with Features and Price

Display and Design-The screen of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is 5.4‑inch, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is 6.5-inch. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels while Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series details leak: Snapdragon 875, 144hz display and more

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB will priced 69900. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB is of 49999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price cut by Rs 10,000 in India: Check new price

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12-megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is powered by MagSafe Fast Charging Battery as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini uses a wireless charger while the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE uses 25W Super Fast Charger.

OS-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs A14 . The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android v10 (Q).

Weight-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 135 g while Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190 g.

Variant-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in 2 variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 17, 2020 9:27 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here
News
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition gets Rs 10,000 price cut: Check new price

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition gets Rs 10,000 price cut: Check new price

Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report

News

Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

News

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition gets Rs 10,000 price cut: Check new price

India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Binge+ और Tata Sky HD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स पर मिल रहा है 400 रुपये तक डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro स्मार्टफोन QHD+ डिस्प्ले और 120 Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Flipkart Quiz Answers 17 November 2020 : पांच सवालों के जवाब दें और जीतें शानदार गिफ्ट वाउचर्स

OPPO Reno 5 सीरीज जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च, कई सर्टिफिकेशन साइट्स पर हुई स्पॉट

MediaTek ने लॉन्च किया 7nm Dimensity 700 5G चिपसेट, कम कीमत में लॉन्च होंगे 5G स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

News

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here
News
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition gets Rs 10,000 price cut: Check new price

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition gets Rs 10,000 price cut: Check new price
India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

News

India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end
Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report

News

Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report
Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

News

Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers