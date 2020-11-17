Intro-Apple newly launched Apple iPhone 12 Mini is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Apple iPhone 12 Mini on 13th October 2020 with powerful features. Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with 5G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on 23rd September 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 135 g while Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190 g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Vivo X50 - Head to Head to Comparison with Features and Price

Display and Design-The screen of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is 5.4‑inch, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is 6.5-inch. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels while Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB will priced 69900. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB is of 49999.

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12-megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is powered by MagSafe Fast Charging Battery as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini uses a wireless charger while the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE uses 25W Super Fast Charger.

OS-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs A14 . The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android v10 (Q).

Weight-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 135 g while Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190 g.

Variant-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in 2 variants.