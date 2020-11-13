Apple has launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs.129900 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco M2 vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7‑inch with a screen resolution of 1284×2778 pixels. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch display has 2340 x 1080 pixels, at 476 pixels per inch. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max weighs 228g and the Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 135g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini both features a A14 Bionic chip. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in 3 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini also comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max of 64GB will be priced Rs.129900. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB is of Rs.69900

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has 12MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini both are powered by MagSafe wireless charging technology that supports 15 W wireless charging. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini both runs on A14 Bionic chip.