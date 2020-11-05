Apple newly launched Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro on October 13 2020 with powerful features. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G connectivity. The Apple has launched its Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 10 2019. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Apple iPhone 12 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India, promises up to 70 percent buyback value

Display and Design-The screen of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is 6.7‑inch with a resolution of 2778×1284-pixel, whereas, the screen size of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has 6.1‑inch along with 2532 x 1170 Pixels resolution.

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is based on its different variants. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max of 128GB is of 1,19900. Whereas, the price of iPhone 12 Pro of 128GB is Rs 1,19,900. The Price of iPhone 11 Pro Max of 64GB is priced at Rs 1,17,100.

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera whereas, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a camera of 12MP + 12MP + 12MP +. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Pro all three has a 12MP Front Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro has Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W. Whereas, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max battery capable of lasting up to two days on a single charge.

OS-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro runs on iOS 14. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max runs on iOS 13.

Weight-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max measures 226 g while Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 226g. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro measures 187 g

Variant-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max also comes in 3 variants.