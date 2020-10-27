Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiamo Mi 10 5G

Apple has launched its latest smartphone in the country aimed to challenge the best-selling devices in its price segment. Available starting at Rs.129900 for the base storage variant, the phone definitely looks competitive on papers. Let’s see how the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max compares to OnePlus 8 Pro, and Xiaomi MI 10 5G. We shall look at the specifications, camera features, battery capacity and pricing of these three model devices. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

Display and Design-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max features a screen that measures 6.7‑inch diagonally and supports Super Retina XDR. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand has 6.78 inches display with support for 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G features 6.67 display and offers support for 2340 x 1080 FHD+. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max measures 226 g while OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G, on the other hand, measures 208 g. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start get Oxygen OS 11 update with Android 11

Specifications-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in 3 variants. The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes in 2 variants. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G comes in 2 variants. The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is never known as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The Xiaomi MI 10 5G has battery capacity of 4780mAh. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13; Here's what we know so far

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max of 128GB is priced at Rs.129900. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.54999. Whereas the price range of Xiaomi MI 10 5G is Rs.49999. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max runs on iOS 14. The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G runs on Android v10 (Q).

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera whereas, OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a camera of 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor 13MP ultra wide-angle 2MP depth sensor 2MP macro lens. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has 12MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45. Whereas the Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera.