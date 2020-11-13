Apple has launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is priced starting at Rs.119900 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - What is Facebook Vanish mode and how to use

Display and Design-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1‑inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels at a pixel density of 476 pixels per inch. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro weighs 189g and the Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 135g Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Latest Comparison with Features, Price, and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Mini both features a A14 Bionic chip. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones launched: Check details here

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Pro is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Pro of 64GB will be priced Rs.119900. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB is of Rs.69900

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has 12-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Mini both are powered by MagSafe wireless charging technology that supports 15 W wireless charging.. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Mini both runs on A14 Bionic Chip.