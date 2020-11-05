Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | BGR India

Apple has launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is priced starting at Rs.119900 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is priced starting at Rs.104999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Check Latest Samsung Comparison

Display and Design-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1‑inch along with 2532 x 1170 Pixels resolution. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display along with a resolution of 3088×1440. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro weighs 187 g and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra measures 208 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a A14 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a Samsung Exynos 990. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Pro is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Pro of 128GB is Rs 1,19,900. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 12GB +512GB is of Rs.104999

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera + 108MP Wide-angle Camera + 12MP Telephoto Camera + Laser AF Sensor main camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has 12MP Front Camera. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 10MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro has Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 4,500mAh battery

OS – The Apple iPhone 12 Pro runs on iOS-14. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra runs on Android 10.