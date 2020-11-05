comscore Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | BGR India
Apple iPhone 12 Pro of 128GB is Rs 1,19,900. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 12GB +512GB is of Rs.104999. The Apple and Samsung Comparison.

  • Published: November 5, 2020 12:54 PM IST
iphone 12 pro

Image: Apple

Apple has launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is priced starting at Rs.119900 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is priced starting at Rs.104999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Check Latest Samsung Comparison

Display and Design-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1‑inch along with 2532 x 1170 Pixels resolution. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display along with a resolution of 3088×1440. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro weighs 187 g and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra measures 208 g. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Here's the Latest Flagship Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a A14 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a Samsung Exynos 990. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones, like the iPhone 12

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Pro is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Pro of 128GB is Rs 1,19,900. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 12GB +512GB is of Rs.104999

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera + 108MP Wide-angle Camera + 12MP Telephoto Camera + Laser AF Sensor main camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has 12MP Front Camera. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 10MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro has Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 4,500mAh battery

OS – The Apple iPhone 12 Pro runs on iOS-14. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra runs on Android 10.

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy F41 को 4,500 रुपये सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका, इस तरह उठाएं लाभ

जियो ने जारी किए तीन नए All-in-One प्लान, मिलेगा 504GB तक डेटा

AnTuTu October 2020: ये है AnTuTu की लिस्ट का टॉप स्मार्टफोन, लिस्ट से बाहर हुए दो फोन्स

Samsung Galaxy M21 के लिए रोल आउट हुआ One UI 2.5 Core अपडेट

Samsung ने कई स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, कई बग्स को किया गया फिक्स

