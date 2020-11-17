Intro-Apple newly launched Apple iPhone 12 Pro is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Apple iPhone 12 Pro on 13th October 2020 with powerful features. Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on 23rd September 2020 You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro measures 187 g while Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190 g. Also Read - Honor no more a part of Huawei, will continue business as usual

Display and Design-The screen of Apple iPhone 12 Pro is 6.1‑inch, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is 6.5-inch. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a screen resolution of 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi while Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Pro is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Pro of 64GB will priced 119900. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB is of 49999.

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has 12MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro is powered by MagSafe Fast Charging Battery as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro uses a wireless charger while the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE uses 25W Super Fast Charger

OS-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro runs A14 Bionic Chip. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android v10 (Q).

Weight-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro measures 187 g while Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190 g.

Variant-The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in 2 variants.