comscore Not sure if the replaced iPhone components are genuine? Apple has a solution
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple will now let iPhone users know if the handset's replaced components are genuine or not
News

Apple will now let iPhone users know if the handset's replaced components are genuine or not

Mobiles

Replacement details about battery, display and camera will be shown to the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series users. They will see a "Genuine Apple Part" listing in front of the components if the Apple parts and tools replaced are genuine.

apple-support-1200

Apple has rolled out its iOS 15.2 update for iPhone users. The latest update has introduced a new “Parts and Service History” section in the Settings app. This option will allow users to see their iPhone service history and check if the components used on repairs are genuine or not. Also Read - iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

To find this option, all you need to do is go to the “Settings” app. Then select General>About and select “Parts and Service History”. This option will only be available if a repair has been conducted on your iPhone. This will also show information about components depending on the iPhone version. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone Pro Max to come with a punch hole display

The official document also reveals if the battery has been replaced. This will be available for iPhone‌ XR, XS, XS Max, and later models, including iPhone SE (2nd generation). Also Read - Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed

Replacement details about battery, display and camera will be shown to the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series users. They will see a “Genuine Apple Part” listing in front of the components if the Apple parts and tools replaced are genuine.

To vote for other categories, click here

According to the Apple Support Page, “You will see an Unknown Part message if the part installation is incomplete or if the part:

  • Was replaced with a non-genuine part
  • Was already used or installed in another iPhone
  • Isn’t functioning as expected

Apple says that for display and battery, users might see an additional message that says, “Apple has updated the device information for this iPhone.” This message will mean that Apple has updated the device information maintained for this iPhone for service needs, safety analysis, and to improve future products.

In other news, Apple has been reportedly working on its mixed reality and AR headset for some time now. Now, a new report suggests that the company’s new AR/VR headset will focus on gaming, media consumption and communication.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 8:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 9, 2021 8:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more
Mobiles
Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more
iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

News

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

Not sure if the replaced iPhone components are genuine? Apple has a solution

Mobiles

Not sure if the replaced iPhone components are genuine? Apple has a solution

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters

Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

News

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?
Not sure if the replaced iPhone components are genuine? Apple has a solution

Mobiles

Not sure if the replaced iPhone components are genuine? Apple has a solution
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display
Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed

News

Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed
Apple's request to pause the App Store revamp granted

Apps

Apple's request to pause the App Store revamp granted

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter Moments 2021: Virat Kohli की इस ट्वीट को किया गया सबसे ज्यादा लाइक, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Free Fire ID और Free Fire Pet का नाम फ्री में ऐसे बनाएं स्टाइलिश, लगेगा सिर्फ 2 मिनट

Free Fire x Money Heist: 11 दिसंबर को मिलेंगे ढेरों मनी हाइस्ट रिवॉर्ड, जानें तरीका

iQOO 9 होगा एक जबरदस्त गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद

Free Fire redeem code for 9 December: ट्राई करें लेटेस्ट कोड, मिलेगा Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Latest Videos

Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

News

Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts
Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why

News

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why
Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999
India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here

News

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here

News

This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters
Electric Vehicle
This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters
Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

Mobiles

Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more
iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

News

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display
Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers