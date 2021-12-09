Apple has rolled out its iOS 15.2 update for iPhone users. The latest update has introduced a new “Parts and Service History” section in the Settings app. This option will allow users to see their iPhone service history and check if the components used on repairs are genuine or not. Also Read - iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

To find this option, all you need to do is go to the "Settings" app. Then select General>About and select "Parts and Service History". This option will only be available if a repair has been conducted on your iPhone. This will also show information about components depending on the iPhone version.

The official document also reveals if the battery has been replaced. This will be available for iPhone‌ XR, XS, XS Max, and later models, including iPhone SE (2nd generation).

Replacement details about battery, display and camera will be shown to the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series users. They will see a “Genuine Apple Part” listing in front of the components if the Apple parts and tools replaced are genuine.



According to the Apple Support Page, “You will see an Unknown Part message if the part installation is incomplete or if the part: