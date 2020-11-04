comscore iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Here's the Latest Flagship Comparison
News

Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Here's the Latest Flagship Comparison

Mobiles

The battery of Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max is Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W.

  • Published: November 4, 2020 4:57 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review (32)

Apple newly launched Apple iPhone 12 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max on October 13 2020 with powerful features. Apple iPhone 12 comes with 2G,3G,4G, 5G connectivity. Whereas the Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on August 5 2020. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Also Read - iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea

Display and Design-The screen of Apple iPhone 12 is 6.1‑inch, whereas, the screen size of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is 6.7‑inch. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED. The Apple iPhone 12 has a screen resolution of 2532-by-1170-pixel while the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a resolution of 2778×1284-pixel. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a screen resolution of 3088×1440. Also Read - Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 of 256GB is 94,900. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max of 128GB is of 1,19900. Whereas the price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is 104999. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiamo Mi 10 5G

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a camera of 12MP Ultra Wide Camera + 108MP Wide-angle Camera + 12MP Telephoto Camera + Laser AF Sensor. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 has 12MP. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP front camera. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 10MP Selfie Camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max is Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 4,500mAh battery

OS-The Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max runs on iOS 14, the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system, packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra runs on Android 10.

Weight-The Apple iPhone 12 measures 162 g while Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max measures 226 g. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra measures 208 g.

Variant-The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in 2 variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 4, 2020 4:57 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

104999

Android 10
Samsung Exynos 990
12MP Ultra Wide Camera + 108MP Wide-angle Camera + 12MP Telephoto Camera + Laser AF Sensor
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

129900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

79900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 2x optical zoom out

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon
Mobiles
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon
Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest

Reviews

Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha s IP and Team | BGR India

Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 | BGR India

Realme Watch S launched: Check price and features

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

Mobiles

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds
iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea

News

iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea
Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook

News

Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiamo Mi 10 5G

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiamo Mi 10 5G
iPhone 12 durability tests show it is tougher than iPhone 11

Mobiles

iPhone 12 durability tests show it is tougher than iPhone 11

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल ने पिक्सल स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया सिक्योरिटी पैच, दूर हुईं यह सभी दिक्कतें

Vivo V20 SE First Impression : शानदार डिजाइन वाला वीवो का ये स्मार्टफोन कितना है दमदार

Flipkart ने गेमिंग स्टार्ट-अप Mech Mocha का किया अधिग्रहण, गेमिंग स्पेस में जगह बनाने की कोशिश

Micromax IN Note 1 vs Realme Narzo 20 : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है दमदार

Alcatel Joy Tab 2 आकर्षक कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon
Mobiles
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon
iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

Mobiles

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds
Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha s IP and Team | BGR India

News

Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha s IP and Team | BGR India
Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 | BGR India

News

Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 | BGR India
Realme Watch S launched: Check price and features

News

Realme Watch S launched: Check price and features

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers