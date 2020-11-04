Apple newly launched Apple iPhone 12 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max on October 13 2020 with powerful features. Apple iPhone 12 comes with 2G,3G,4G, 5G connectivity. Whereas the Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on August 5 2020. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Also Read - iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea

Display and Design-The screen of Apple iPhone 12 is 6.1‑inch, whereas, the screen size of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is 6.7‑inch. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED. The Apple iPhone 12 has a screen resolution of 2532-by-1170-pixel while the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a resolution of 2778×1284-pixel. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a screen resolution of 3088×1440. Also Read - Initial iPhone 12 data suggest we're off to great start: Tim Cook

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 of 256GB is 94,900. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max of 128GB is of 1,19900. Whereas the price range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is 104999. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiamo Mi 10 5G

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a camera of 12MP Ultra Wide Camera + 108MP Wide-angle Camera + 12MP Telephoto Camera + Laser AF Sensor. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 has 12MP. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP front camera. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 10MP Selfie Camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max is Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 4,500mAh battery

OS-The Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max runs on iOS 14, the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system, packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra runs on Android 10.

Weight-The Apple iPhone 12 measures 162 g while Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max measures 226 g. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra measures 208 g.

Variant-The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in 2 variants.