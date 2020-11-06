Apple newly launched Apple iPhone 12 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Apple iPhone 12 on October 13 2020 with powerful features. Apple iPhone 12 comes with 5G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on August 5 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Apple iPhone 12 measures 162g while Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra measures 208 g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison with Specs and Price

Display and Design-The screen of Apple iPhone 12 is 6.1‑inch, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED. The Apple iPhone 12 has a screen resolution of 2532-by-1170-pixel. while Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a resolution of 2X Infinity-O Display 3088×1440.

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 of 256GB is of Rs 94,900. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 12GB +512GB is of 104999.

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera + 108MP Wide-angle Camera + 12MP Telephoto Camera + Laser AF Sensor camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP front camera. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 10MP Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 is powered by Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 15Was compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 4500mah. The Apple iPhone 12 uses a MagSafe Charger while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 25W fast wired charging along with 15W wireless charging.

OS-The Apple iPhone 12 runs ios-14. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra runs on Android 10.

Weight-The Apple iPhone 12 measures 162 g while Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra measures 208 g.

Variant-The Apple iPhone 12 is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in 2 variants.