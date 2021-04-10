Apple iPhone 12 was the best selling smartphone in January: Counterpoint

Apple iPhone 12 according to Counterpoint’s latest Market Pulse report has emerged as the best-selling smartphone globally in January 2021. The report states that the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max account for 71 percent of the company’s sales for the month. Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo developing in-house 5G chipsets to power upcoming smartphones: Report

According to the Market Pulse report, Apple managed to grab six places in the global top 10 best-selling smartphone models in January. The list was led by the iPhone 12, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro on the second and third number, respectively. The iPhone 11 managed to secure the fourth position, iPhone 12 Mini secured the eighth position and lastly, the iPhone SE secured the 10th position.

The report states that almost a third of the iPhone 12 series demand originated from the US due to strong carrier promotions and demand for 5G. Overall, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best selling device in the US, however, global markets preferred the vanilla iPhone 12.

To recall, the iPhone 12 series was launched back in October 2020 and was the first from the company to come with 5G support. nIt also brought in a refreshed design with flat edges.

Surprisingly, iPhone 12 Mini, which is reported to have not matched the expectations for the company, also made it to the top 10 best-selling smartphones, that too above the iPhone SE (2020).

Apart from the iPhones, the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9 by Xiaomi managed to secure the fifth and the sixth position on the list, respectively. Both of these smartphones are said to account for around 25 percent of the company’s total smartphone sales in January.

Samsung Galaxy A21s and Samsung Galaxy A31 also made it into the list.