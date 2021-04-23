comscore iPhone 13 mini first look: The iPhone 12 mini successor real life image leaks
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iPhone 13 mini first look: This is how the iPhone 12 mini successor could look like
News

iPhone 13 mini first look: This is how the iPhone 12 mini successor could look like

Mobiles

iPhone 13 mini images leak: For the very first time, real life image of the iPhone 13 mini has leaked, giving us a detailed look at the design of the upcoming smartphone.

iPhone-13-mini

Leaked image of iPhone 13 mini

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones in September this year. However, the company hasn’t confirmed the iPhone event but this is what the rumours suggest. The new models to launch under the next iPhone series are expected to be the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read - iPhone 13 mini leaks ahead of possible September 2021 launch: 5 features it could pack

For the very first time, real life image of the iPhone 13 mini has leaked, giving us a detailed look at the design of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - iPhone 13 Mini new leaks emerge, new camera setup, small notch in tow

Take a look at iPhone 13 mini

The new leak goes at par with the previously leaked ones. The image appears on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo for the very first time and GizChina was the first to spot and report about it. Also Read - Samsung iTest will let iPhone users get a taste of Galaxy smartphones: Here's how

The leaked image shows the alleged iPhone 13 mini from the back side. It shows off the camera module of the smartphone which appears in square in shape. When compared to the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 13 mini camera module design looks different. The dual image sensors are placed diagonally to one another.

In the image, the alleged iPhone 13 mini appears in blue colour similar to that of the iPhone 12 mini. We expect there will be more colour options available.

Besides the few design changes in the camera module, the iPhone 13 mini appears to be more or less similar to the iPhone 12 mini, as far as the design is concerned.

A leak that surfaced last week revealed that the iPhone 13 mini, in fact all models under the upcoming iPhone series, will sport smaller notch when compared to predecessor. The iPhone 13 series is tipped to sport boxy design just like the iPhone 12 mini. Some of the other features that the next generation iPhones could include: improved cameras, powerful processor likely A15 Bionic chip, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2021 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Zoom new update to help you with meeting presentations and more
Apps
Zoom new update to help you with meeting presentations and more
Oppo working on Apple AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag rival

News

Oppo working on Apple AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag rival

Here's out first look at iPhone 13 mini: Take a look

Mobiles

Here's out first look at iPhone 13 mini: Take a look

Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 features leaked: New iPad homescreen & more

News

Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 features leaked: New iPad homescreen & more

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X and Mi TV QLED 75-inch India launch today

News

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X and Mi TV QLED 75-inch India launch today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Zoom new update to help you with meeting presentations and more

Oppo working on Apple AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag rival

Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 features leaked: New iPad homescreen & more

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X and Mi TV QLED 75-inch India launch today

Realme Q3 budget series launched with 5G support: Know details

Poco M2 Reloaded vs Poco M2: What's the difference?

Apple AirTag: What is it, price in India, how it works

Mi 11 Ultra with dual display coming to India this week: Expected price, features, specs

Dogecoin explained: What is it, how to buy in India

Apple ProMotion: Will this iPad-exclusive feature come to Macs, iPhones?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's out first look at iPhone 13 mini: Take a look

Mobiles

Here's out first look at iPhone 13 mini: Take a look
How to get a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11

Deals

How to get a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11
UK man orders Apple, the fruit, online, gets a brand new iPhone SE 2020 instead

News

UK man orders Apple, the fruit, online, gets a brand new iPhone SE 2020 instead
iPhone 13 mini leaks ahead of possible September 2021 launch: 5 features it could pack

Features

iPhone 13 mini leaks ahead of possible September 2021 launch: 5 features it could pack
iPhone 13 Mini new leak hints at a new camera, display design: See details

News

iPhone 13 Mini new leak hints at a new camera, display design: See details

हिंदी समाचार

Valheim Survival Game को खूब पसंद कर रहे लोग, 70 लाख के पार हुई बिक्री

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

Google Pixel 5a 5G की नई लीक, OnePlus Nord वाले प्रोसेसर के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme Q3, Realme Q3i, Realme Q3 Pro 5G हुए लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

FAU-G गेम में होने वाला है बड़ा बदलाव, जल्द आएगा Team Deathmatch मोड

Latest Videos

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home
Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced
Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more
OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend

Reviews

OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend

News

Zoom new update to help you with meeting presentations and more
Apps
Zoom new update to help you with meeting presentations and more
Oppo working on Apple AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag rival

News

Oppo working on Apple AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag rival
Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 features leaked: New iPad homescreen & more

News

Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15 features leaked: New iPad homescreen & more
Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X and Mi TV QLED 75-inch India launch today

News

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X and Mi TV QLED 75-inch India launch today
Realme Q3 budget series launched with 5G support: Know details

News

Realme Q3 budget series launched with 5G support: Know details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers