Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones in September this year. However, the company hasn't confirmed the iPhone event but this is what the rumours suggest. The new models to launch under the next iPhone series are expected to be the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

For the very first time, real life image of the iPhone 13 mini has leaked, giving us a detailed look at the design of the upcoming smartphone.

Take a look at iPhone 13 mini

The new leak goes at par with the previously leaked ones. The image appears on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo for the very first time and GizChina was the first to spot and report about it.

The leaked image shows the alleged iPhone 13 mini from the back side. It shows off the camera module of the smartphone which appears in square in shape. When compared to the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 13 mini camera module design looks different. The dual image sensors are placed diagonally to one another.

In the image, the alleged iPhone 13 mini appears in blue colour similar to that of the iPhone 12 mini. We expect there will be more colour options available.

Besides the few design changes in the camera module, the iPhone 13 mini appears to be more or less similar to the iPhone 12 mini, as far as the design is concerned.

A leak that surfaced last week revealed that the iPhone 13 mini, in fact all models under the upcoming iPhone series, will sport smaller notch when compared to predecessor. The iPhone 13 series is tipped to sport boxy design just like the iPhone 12 mini. Some of the other features that the next generation iPhones could include: improved cameras, powerful processor likely A15 Bionic chip, and more.