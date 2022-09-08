Apple iPhone 13 price cut announced in India, but you can find better deals

Apple announced the fresh iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event on Wednesday. The new iPhone models are not more expensive than their previous generations, which is a relief considering the global economic slowdown. That is good news for people eyeing the new iPhone 14, but for those who were unsurprisingly waiting to buy the iPhone 13, Apple has announced a price cut. The one-year-old iPhone 13 price has been officially slashed to Rs 69,900 in India. That is Rs 10,000 less than the launch price but isn’t a great deal. Third-party resellers have sold the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 65,000. Also Read - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched in India at starting price of Rs 79,900

The discounts on the iPhone 13 during festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart have been mostly good, letting customers own the device for more than Rs 15,000 less than the launch price. Meanwhile, Apple was selling the iPhone 13 at the launch price of Rs 79,900 on its online store in India. The official discount is reflected on the Apple Store, meaning you will now have to pay Rs 10,000 less for the iPhone 13 if you prefer the Apple Store. But there are several better deals that you can grab right away. Moreover, the official cut should also mean that we may see more discounts on the iPhone 13 on shopping websites and at Apple Authorised Reseller stores. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 available at heavy discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini price in India

The iPhone 13 now starts at Rs 69,900, while the iPhone 13 mini now starts at Rs 64,900. Here is the full list of prices: Also Read - Apple Far Out event: How to watch livestream; iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8, Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2, more tipped

iPhone 13 mini 128GB – Rs 64,900

iPhone 13 mini 256GB – Rs 74,900

iPhone 13 mini 512GB – Rs 94,900

iPhone 13 128GB – Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 256GB – Rs 79,900

iPhone 13 512GB – Rs 99,900

Apple has also slashed the price of the iPhone 12 in India. The iPhone 12 now starts at Rs 59,900, while the iPhone 12 mini is discontinued. The earlier price of the iPhone 12 mini was Rs 64,900 while it was Rs 69,900 for the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 was launched at the same price as the iPhone 14 two years back.