iPhone 13 series is expected to launch next month. Apple hasn’t confirmed the launch date yet but if we consider rumours and leaks, the next generation iPhone series could arrive by late September. While the release date of the iPhone 13 has not been revealed, the price of the iPhone 13 has been tipped. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: Great smartwatches for bonding with your sibling

Apple hasn’t revealed any specific details about the upcoming iPhone 13 series yet, but reports suggest that there will be four models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Let’s take a look at how much the upcoming iPhone 13 could cost. Also Read - Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the MacBook Pro; confirms company

iPhone 13 price tipped

As per a new report coming from a market analysis firm, Trends Force, the upcoming iPhone 13 will be priced similar to the iPhone 12. Currently, the iPhone 12 is available at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base model with 64GB of internal storage. The 128GB storage and 256GB storage are price at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively. Also Read - iPhone 13 camera improvements to include Portrait Video mode and more

The exact pricing of the iPhone 13 has not been revealed as of yet. But going by the latest report, if the upcoming iPhone 13 is really priced at par with the predecessor iPhone 12, consumers are going to be extremely impressed.

iPhone 13 improvements

A lot has been revealed about the iPhone 13 ahead of official release. One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming iPhone 13 model is said to be the bigger battery capacity. The iPhone 13 is also tipped to bring some design changes and better internal specifications including the higher refresh rate, camera, processor, among others.

As per reports, with the upcoming iPhone 13, Apple is going to resolve one of the biggest issues that iPhone users have been facing for years now. With the upcoming iPhone 13, the Cupertino company is going to bring a bigger battery and much longer battery life.

Some reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 13 will feature better 5G connectivity when compared to the iPhone 12. In terms of design, the tech giant is tipped to cut down the size of the notch on the upcoming iPhone models.

Some other reports suggest that the iPhone 13 could also bring significant upgrades in the camera performance. The iPhone 13 is tipped to come packed with LiDAR sensor and sensor-shift stabilization.