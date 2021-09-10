comscore LEAKED! iPhone 13 price, sale date and full specs revealed ahead of September 14 launch
Leaked! iPhone 13 price, sale date and full specs revealed ahead of September 14 launch

iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 will launch next week on September 14. Ahead of official release, full specifications, price, sale date and all other details have been leaked. Take a look at them all here.

iPhone 13 is all set to launch next week on September 14. Earlier this week, Apple announced details of its upcoming fall event. Ahead of the official release of the most awaited iPhone 13 series, almost everything has been revealed about the newer generation iPhone models including price, specifications, colours, and availability. Also Read - Forget iPhone 13, early renders of iPhone 14 reveal a notchless design

If past leaks and rumours are concerned, the tech giant will launch four models under the iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Now as per a report coming from Apple Hub blog, first reported by GizChina, the iPhone 13 will be priced under $800, which roughly translates to Rs 58,665 in India. The same report also suggests that the iPhone 13 will go on sale on September 24. Also Read - Deal of the day September 8: iPhone 12 sells at lowest ever price ahead of iPhone 13 release

It is likely that on September 24, the newer iPhone models are expected to be available for the first wave markets including the United States. The iPhone 13 is likely to hit the Indian market a week later around October 1. The exact availability details have not been revealed yet. Also Read - iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event

To recall, last year, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini were up for grabs first. Later followed by the Pro models including the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple could follow the same strategy this year as well.

iPhone 13 specifications leaked

As per new reports, the iPhone 13 will come packed with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a much smaller notch when compared to the iPhone 12. Under the hood, all models under the iPhone 13 series will be powered by Apple’s latest generation A15 Bionic chipset coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage.

Latest report suggests that the iPhone 13 will come in three storage models including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. It also suggests that the upcoming iPhone 13 will come with WiFi 6E and improved 5G connectivity. The iPhone 13 is tipped to offer much improved battery life when compared to the predecessor. It is likely to be backed by a 3,095mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology.

The upcoming iPhone 13 is also said to be an upgraded version over the iPhone 12 in terms of camera specifications. On the rear panel, the iPhone is tipped to come with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a portrait camera and a f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens.

iPhone 13 colours revealed

The colour variants of the iPhone 13 have also been revealed. Similar to the previous generation iPhone models, the upcoming version is also tipped to come in vibrant colours. It is said to come in white, black, red, orange and some other colour options.

  Published Date: September 10, 2021 2:13 PM IST

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Dolby Vision support launched: Price in India, specs
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Dolby Vision support launched: Price in India, specs
WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do
Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry

Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry
WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !
iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Checkout iPhone 13 and Watch 7 leaks

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Checkout iPhone 13 and Watch 7 leaks

