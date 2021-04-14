iPhone 13 Pro first look: iPhone 12-like design, smaller notch, bigger battery and more revealed

iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max have been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few months. A new leak coming from 91Mobiles now reveals fresh details related to the iPhone 13 Pro, an upgraded version of the iPhone 13. This is for the very first time that we get the first look for the iPhone 13 Pro. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Apple’s Spring Loaded virtual event 2021 is set for April 20: New iPad Pros and more coming

The report reveals that the first look of the iPhone 13 Pro has been revealed by industry sources. The renders show the upcoming iPhone Pro model from all angles. In line with previous leaks, the new one reveals that the iPhone 13 Pro will sport a smaller notch when compared to the predecessor that includes a wider notch on the front. Also Read - Apple to hold special event on April 20, reveals Siri

Take a look at the iPhone 13 Pro

It has been suggested that Apple has managed to cut down on the notch by moving the earpiece above the sensors. Previous iPhone models include the earpiece aligned with the front camera and Face ID sensors. Also Read - Worldwide PC shipments up 32% in Q1, Lenovo leads: Gartner

Besides reducing the notch, the rest of the design seems to be more or less the same as the predecessor. The report further reveals that the iPhone 13 Pro will sport the iPhone 12 Pro like boxy design and triple rear cameras.

As far as the rear panel is concerned, the iPhone 13 Pro is seen with a bigger square-shaped rear camera module when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. The three cameras at the back are coupled with an LED flash and LiDAR sensor for improved portrait shots.

More details..

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 Pro is expected to come with a 6.1-inch screen, which is the same as the iPhone 12 Pro, but will be slightly thicker in comparison. The report also reveals that the extra thickness could be due to a larger battery unit in the upcoming iPhone.

Some of the previous leaks suggest that the iPhone 13 Pro will come packed with 120Hz LTPO displays, an improved wide-angle sensor and up to 1TB storage.

The US based tech giant is yet to reveal the release timeline of the iPhone 13 series, rumours suggest the virtual event could take place in September. The date remain unknown.