iPhone 13 Pro duo could get 120Hz refresh rate display this year

Apple is expected to offer the 120Hz refresh rate OLED display on the iPhone 13 Pro models this year. The iPhone 14 series could get the 120Hz feature as standard.

Apple iPhone 12

Representative Image: iPhone 12

Back in October when Apple revealed the iPhone 12 series, there were rumors of the iPhone 12 Pro models debuting a 120Hz ProMotion display. However, all the iPhone 12 models launched with a standard 60Hz OLED display, which was an upgrade for the vanilla iPhone 12. Some industry insiders did reveal that Apple had to choose between 5G and 120Hz for the Pro models, and it eventually chose 5G. This year though, refresh rate nerds might have something to look forward to. Also Read - Future Apple MacBook might wirelessly charge iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, hints new patent

Based on a report from The Elec, it seems that Apple is considering bringing the 120Hz refresh rate feature to the iPhone 13 Pro models this year. The company is tying up with Samsung Display to source the new LTPO display technology for its top-tier iPhone models. The LTPO display will enable support for a faster 120Hz refresh rate without needing additional hardware. LG Display will also supply LTPO panels but the deliveries to Apple could only begin by 2022. Also Read - Apple to reportedly launch a 12 core Apple Silicon powered Mac in March

iPhone 13 Pro models probably getting 120Hz refresh rate

The current iPhone 12 series relies on the older LTPS OLED display technology. Initially, it was speculated that Apple could include the support 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, Apple eventually chose the inclusion of 5G over the higher refresh rate for this year’s model. All the iPhone 12 models have a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Apple to launch its first AR device this year: Will it be Apple Glass?

However, Apple is now said to use the LTPO technology for its next iPhone launches and that means it will be easier for Apple to introduce a faster 120Hz refresh rate. The LTPO technology is more expensive and time-consuming to manufacture but it does not require additional hardware to boost the refresh rate. Additionally, LTPO OLED displays with a higher refresh rate offer battery saving of 5-15 percent on average.

iphone 12

Representative Image: iPhone 12

Samsung Display will exclusively supply the LTPO OLED panels for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, starting 2022, LG Display will also supply the LTPO display panels, since Apple wants to reduce its reliance on Samsung for iPhone components.

With both LG and Samsung supplying LTPO displays by 2022, it is said that the iPhone 14 series in 2022 will embrace the 120Hz refresh rate entirely. For the iPhone 13 series, the vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will lose out on the high refresh rate display as these will stick to the LTPS OLED display tech.

The iPhone 13 series is also said to reduce its notch dimensions for the first time since 2017’s iPhone X. The notch will be present with its FaceID system but the size will be comparatively smaller than the iPhone 12. The 2021 models are also said to gain improved sensors for the ultra-wide cameras on all the models.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2021 1:02 PM IST

Best Sellers