Apple will be launching its next-generation iPhone later this year around September. Ahead of the launch the Japanese site Mac Otakara has shared a few images of a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro. The mockup shows how the device will look like with a smaller notch, repositioned earpiece and front camera.

The mockup has been based on the leaked design drawings for the upcoming smartphone. If the mockup is to be believed then Apple with its next-gen flagship will move the earpiece to the top of the notch and integrate it within the screen bezel.

The mockup also shows that the selfie camera has been moved to the left side of the notch. Earlier leaks of the alleged front glass panel verify this, as they also showcase a cutout on the left side of the notch for the camera. The iPhone 12 series and earlier all sport the front camera on the right edge of the notch.

Along with the mockup, Mac Otakara also shared the 2021 Pro iPhone will feature a notch that is 5.35 mm in height and 26.80 mm in width. Compared to the current generation’s 5.30 mm height and 34.83 mm width, it will be smaller in width but will be slightly taller.

Other than the smaller notch, the images do not reveal any changes to the rear camera or any other aspects of the ‌iPhone‌’s design.

The mockup does not show the bottom edge, due to which it cannot be confirmed if the next-gen Pro variant of the iPhone will keep the lightning port or not. While the design of the next-gen iPhone might not change drastically, it is rumoured to come with a lot of new key features like a ProMotion 120Hz display, a faster A15 Bionic chipset, improved cameras, new colours and more.