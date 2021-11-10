Apple, just like other tech giants, is facing global chip shortages impacting the iPhone 13 lineup heavily. As per a report by Digitimes, Apple will continue to struggle to meet the demand of the iPhone 13 series as it will remain out of stock till at least February 2022. Also Read - Apple tweaks tradition, says App Store won't shut to developer submission over holidays

According to the report, “The shortage of IC components emerging in early October for iPhone 13 series is gradually easing as suppliers increase production, with assemblers on track to step up manufacturing through next February to meet terminal demand, according to supply chain sources.” Also Read - Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

Although Apple is trying its best to keep the production of iPhones up and running. The report revealed that TMSC has reserved many of its production lines just for Apple’s chips but still failed to meet the demand for legacy chips. To recall, it was earlier reported that Apple had cut back on its iPad production by 50 percent to meet the demand of components and chips for iPhone 13 lineup production. It was reported that the peak of new iPhone sales also comes within months of release, so ensuring smooth production for the iPhone 13, which was released on September 24, is a top priority for Apple right now.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had earlier confirmed that Apple faced about a $6-billion hit in the supply constraints and it affected the iPhone, the iPad and the Mac devices in its Q4 earnings. Additionally, Apple was planning to manufacture as many as 90 million units of the 2021 iPhone series this year, but it had to cut it down by 10 million. Reason being that the manufacturing partners Broadcom and Texas Instruments “are struggling to deliver enough components”

Apple iPhone 13 Mini comes at a starting price of Rs 69,900 whereas the iPhone 13 is available at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are selling at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively.