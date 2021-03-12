Apple iPhone 13 series could come with bigger batteries: Report

Apple will be launching its iPhone 13 series this year, which will reportedly include the vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Mini. According to a new report by notable analyst Ming Chi-Kuo (via Macrumors), the upcoming iPhone 13 series will make use of new space-saving measures to include a higher capacity battery. Also Read - Apple begins assembling iPhone 12 in India: What this means for you?

According to Kuo, Apple has figured out a way to include larger batteries inside of its iPhones, by reducing the thickness of the front optical modules while at the same time integrating the SIM card slot inside the motherboard. However, due to the larger battery cells, the weight of the upcoming iPhones will be much more in comparison to the current-gen iPhone 12 series. He did not mention the exact battery capacities in the report.

Apple iPhone 12 series battery

Apple does not reveal the battery capacity of its iPhones during launch. These are later revealed during teardown videos. To recall, the iPhone 12 sports a 2,815mAh battery, which in comparison to other flagships is quite low. However, with its software optimisations and chipset efficiency, the device manages to provide its users with comparatively longer battery life than the iPhone 11 series, despite them having a higher capacity battery.

If the report turns out to be true, with the new optimisations the next-gen iPhone 13 will provide users with much better battery performance, compared to the current-gen iPhone 12 series.

Apart from this, Kuo in earlier reports has stated that the Pro variants of the iPhone 13 series will feature 120Hz refresh rate OLED displays with smaller notches. He has also stated that the company will launch a Mini variant of the iPhone 13, despite the lacklustre performance of the iPhone 12 Mini. Backing this, leakster Jon Prosser has said that the company will not launch a new iPhone SE this year. However, if it does, it will be the SE Plus and not a next-gen small SE.