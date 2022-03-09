comscore Apple introduces two new colour variants for the iPhone 13 series
Apple iPhone 13 series get two new colour variants: Check details

The Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will now be available in a new Green colour variant and iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in a new Alpine Green colour option.

In addition to launching new devices including iPhone S2 2022, Mac Studio and iPad Air, Apple also announced two new colour variants for its already existing iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will now be available in a new Green colour variant and iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in a new Alpine Green colour option. Both iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max models are currently available in Sierra Blue, Graphite, Gold, and Silver colour variants and iPhone 13 and 13 mini are available in (PRODUCT)RED, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, and Pink colour variants. Also Read - Apple announces its new M1 Ultra desktop processor

Notably, other than the colour variants, there are no changes in the specifications and features of the iPhone 13 series models. Also Read - Apple discontinues Intel-powered 27-inch iMac

Apple iPhone 13 series new colour variants pricing, availability

The pricing of the new colour variants is the same as the other colour options. Apple iPhone mini starts at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 Pro at Rs 1,19,900, iPhone 13 at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 1,29,900. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2022 launched at Rs 43,900: Top alternatives you can consider buying

The new colour variants of the iPhone 13 series will be available for purchase in India from March 18 across Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers. The new colour variants of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for pre-order in India starting March 11.

For the unversed, the newly launched iPhone SE 2022 was launched in midnight, starlight and Product (Red) colour variants. It comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants and it will start in India at Rs 43,900. Apple said that the iPhone SE 2022 will be up for pre-orders in India starting March 11 and go on sale starting March 18.

The highlights of the newly launched iPhone SE includes the A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series smartphones. In terms of design, the third-generation iPhone SE model looks exactly like its predecessor. This means that you get a compact design along with a physical home screen button akin to Apple’s budget smartphone series.

  Published Date: March 9, 2022 12:28 PM IST

