Apple iPhone 13 series could be delayed; here's why

Foxconn, one of the key manufacturing partners for Apple, has announced that a chip shortage could impact major launches later this year. The company has not stated which launches will this shortage affect, however, it can be assumed that the company is hinting at the upcoming iPhone 13 series.

The company has stated that due to the global chip shortage shipments will reduce by 10 percent in 2021. Foxconn Chairman Young Liu during the company's latest earnings call said that the shortage came to notice this month. He also added that currently, the company is unsure as to how long the supply will be affected, and the shortage could extend to at least the second quarter of next year.

Liu ensured investors that the supply constraint will not affect orders that were secured a long time ago. But it will affect home economy products.

Some of the major clients of Foxconn include Apple, Google, Microsoft and HP.

A similar delay was seen last year during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. This delay in Foxconn’s production line resulted in a delayed launch for the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to be announced in September. However, if the shortage causes a delay in production, we could once again get to see the iPhone launch delayed to November or even to a much later date.

Chip shortages are not only limited to Foxconn, multiple other players in the industry, including Samsung, Sony and Microsoft, have also been facing similar shortages. PC companies like Intel, AMD and more are also facing chip issues causing a lot of delays and out of stock products, like the PS5.