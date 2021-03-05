Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature upgraded ultra-wide ultra-wide-angle rear camera lenses with sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilisation) and automatic focus (AF). Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature upgraded ultra-wide ultra-wide-angle rear camera lenses with sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilisaton) and automatic focus (AF). For those unaware, sensor-shift optical image stabilisation ensures sharper mages by shifting the sensor instead of the lens. Also Read - Apple now lets you transfer iCloud photos to Google Photos: Here's how

Apple first introduced sensor-shift OIS on last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 13 models are said to include sensor-shift OIS on both wide and ultra-wide lenses compared to only on the wide lens on the existing iPhone 12 Pro Max. This was reported by Digitimes. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro comes with the standard OIS on its wide and telephoto lenses. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.5 beta 3 released: New features, how to install, and more

Apple iPhone 13 to feature improved cameras: Expected launch date

Apple iPhone 13 ineup with iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max in the second half of 2021. Going by the previous timelines, the phones could be announced in the September-October timeframe. Also Read - Apple iPad mini 2021 could get a new design with slim bezels, Face ID; reveal leaked photos

Previous leaks have claimed that the next-generation iPhone models will sport improved ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, including an upgraded ultra-wide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. It remains to be seen whether all iPhone 13 variants or just the Pro models get the sensor-shift OIS feature for wide and ultra-wide lenses.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo expects iPhone 13 Pro models to get LIDAR scanner as well, while iPhone 12 Pro Max’s image stabilisation will be incorporated into the entire iPhone 13 series lineup. Further, iPhone 13 Pro is expected to sport an upgraded Ultra-wide camera lens with a wider aperture of f/1.8 instead of f/2.4.

Apple iPhone 13 to sport smaller notch, bigger battery

Kuo has also predicted that iPhone 13 models will get a smaller notch than the previous-generation iPhone models. Notably, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are said to use LTPO displays, which are supposed to be more power-efficient. Both phones will get 120Hz refresh rate support.

Further, bigger batteries are also on the cards for iPhone 13 series compared to predecessors, thanks to the adoption of ‘space-saving designs’ like integrating SIM slot with the mainboard and reducing the thickness of some FaceID components.

Apple iPhone 13 will come with up to 1TB storage, A15 Bionic processor, and more

In terms of performance, the new iPhone 13 phones could pack the A15 Bionic chipset, expected to be more powerful than the existing A14 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 12 models. Also, up to 1TB of storage option is also rumoured for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is double the existing 512GB maximum storage offered on the iPhone 12 Pro models. However, do keep in mind that the 1TB iPhone 13 will not come cheap.