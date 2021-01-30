Apple iPhone 13 recent rumors: A notch-less display, 1TB of storage in tow

Apple, back in October, launched the iPhone 12 series, which became highly anticipated considering the delayed launch date, and of course, those are the iPhones. It’s been a few months after the launch and just a month into 2021 but the Cupertino tech major has already started making headlines for the new iPhones, most likely to be called the iPhone 13. Also Read - Apple Watch saves yet another life: Know what happened

The iPhone 13 has started featuring in the rumor mill and we have several rumors to look at and get a fair idea as to what we can expect from the 2021 iPhone iteration. The latest rumors hint at a possible new design and an addition that can be liked by many. Here's a look at what new is brewing in the apple rumor world.

iPhone 13 might get these noteworthy features

A new leak (courtesy, Mauri QHD) suggests that Apple could finally ditch the iPhone notch it adopted back in 2017. There are chances that the iPhone 13 won't feature the notch but don't get too excited. While you may think the new iPhone could feature a punch-hole or any other sort of smaller notch, it might not be the case.

iPhone 13 there´s a prototype with no notch at all,

but -a bit- bigger bezels,

meaning the 4 sides are equally bigger

— Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) January 28, 2021

The tweet by the tipster suggests that while the notch will be gone, there will be the re-entry of slightly more bezels on all four sides. This could appear like the iPad, which sports visible bezels.

However, Apple is currently rumored to be testing the prototype of such a design and there is a possibility the design might be saved for the iPhone 14 in 2022.

Apple might bid goodbye to the notch

That said, the company is speculated to make the iPhone 13 compact with an infrared sensor and a dot projector. Hence, it is highly likely of Apple to ditch the notch and go for a different design. But, we are not too sure if more bezels will account for something interesting. Considering that the Android rivals are going the ‘true bezel-less’ experience, Apple going in a different direction can appear polarizing. But then, the company is known for not following trends and with its tech expertise, we might end up liking the change.

Apple is also rumored to adopt Touch ID, which it ditched in 2017 when it launched the notched iPhone X. The iPhone 13 is likely to get a combination of Touch ID (in the form of an in-display fingerprint scanner) along with the Face ID.

As for the design, not much of a revolutionary could take place this year. The iPhone 13 lineup is expected to come with the same flat edges seen on the iPhone 12. This could again put Apple in the criticism light since we haven’t seen a major design overhaul since the iPhone X. Yes, iPhone 11 onwards, we began seeing a different rear camera module but it wasn’t too major. Apple, if you are listening, we need something refreshing, please.

iPhones with more storage? Yes, please!

Since the iPhones lack expandable storage, this has been a topic of discussion. But, a recent rumor suggests that Apple is all determined to solve the storage issues further. It is suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro and even the 13 Pro Max could come with 1TB of storage.

This will be twice the 512GB storage capacity seen on the iPhone 12 series and will keep us sorted. However, the iPhone 13 or the alleged iPhone 13 Mini won’t get the storage option.

Previous rumors also suggest that the iPhone 13 is expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E, A15 Bionic chipset, LiDAR sensors, and sensor-shift OIS with added camera improvements.

Just to clear the mist, the aforementioned are just rumors. While we would love to see something new from the Apple world including more storage, Touch ID, and more, we lack concrete details on the same. Hence, stay tuned to know about the iPhone 13.