Apple iPhone 14 camera details revealed online

Apple iPhone 14 models are likely to see camera upgrades, and the camera bumps are set to get about 5% larger, specifically on the Pro models.

iPhone 14 to come with bigger camera bump sizes: Here are the details

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year and now ahead of the official announcement an image showing a series of third-party cases for the forthcoming iPhone 14 lineup has turned up on a Chinese microblogging website Weibo. Also Read - Apple introduces new accessibility features: Door Detection, Live Captions and more

According to MacRumors, the upcoming models are likely to see camera upgrades, and the camera bumps are set to get about 5% larger, specifically on the Pro models. In addition, al iPhone 14 models may get an updated Ultra Wide camera on the rear, while the iPhone Pro models may witness significant improvements to the main wide-angle camera and updates to the telephoto lens. Also Read - Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

iPhone 14 major specifications

In terms of optics, the iPhone 14 Max will come with a dual camera set, both of which will be using a 12MP sensor. The iPhone 14 Max, will also have 6GB of superfast LPDDR4X RAM. It will be available with either 128 or 256 GB of storage. The iPhone 14 Max will reportedly be powered by A 15 Bionic (5nm TSMC). Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile now available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store

The iPhone 14 Pro on the other hand will be using a smaller 6-inch LTPO OLED display, but one that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro will get the latest A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. The iPhone may house a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP cameras.

iPhone 14 price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300. Also Read – Top 3 ways you can block a contact on Apple’s iPhone.

  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 12:41 PM IST

