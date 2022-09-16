comscore Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to go on sale in India today
Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

Mobiles

The iPhone 14 starts in India at Rs 79,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,29,900 for the base variant with 128GB space.

iPhone 14 Pro

Image: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series smartphones, which also includes the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro at its Far Out event last week. Now, a little over a week later, the two iPhone models will be up for purchase in India soon. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models in India starting 5:30PM today. Also Read - How to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the iPhone 14 starts in India at Rs 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage space. The 256GB storage variant and the 512GB variant of the device cost Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900 in India. It will be available in India in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product (Red) colour variants. Also Read - iOS 16.1 beta brings Apple's new battery percentage indicator to forsaken iPhones

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,29,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage space. The variant with 256GB of storage costs Rs 1,39,900 while the variant with 512GB and 1TB of storage space cost Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900. It will be available in India in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black colour variants. Also Read - How to use iOS 16's car crash detection on iPhone, Apple Watch

Interested buyers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Credit Card transaction on orders above Rs 54,900. Interested buyers can also save up to Rs 46,120 on exchanging their old smartphones with the new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro models. These offers are available on Apple’s online store in India.

On the other hand, interested buyers who head over to Flipkart will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on purchasing iPhone 14 Pro and Rs 5,000 on purchasing iPhone 14 on payments made via HDFC Bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions and five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

iPhone 14 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology and Always-On-Display functionality. It has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide- angle lens a and 12MP telephoto lens. On the front it has a 12MP TrueDepth camera. It is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset and it offers up to 1TB of storage space.

iPhone 14 specifications

The iPhone 14, on the other hand, features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle. On the front it has a 12MP TrueDepth camera. It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset and it offers up to 512GB of storage space.

  • Published Date: September 16, 2022 9:42 AM IST
