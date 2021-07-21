Apple is going all 5G for its upcoming iPhones. As per a new report coming from Nikkei, all iPhone models launched starting from 2022 (beginning iPhone 14) will come with 5G support. The latest report notes that the information has been confirmed by sources close to the development. The report highlights that the Cupertino tech giant will not introduce any new 4G models from next year, including for the SE lineup. Also Read - iPhone SE 2020 with Rs 10,901 discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check the deal

Android smartphone makers are already going aggressive with launching 5G phones and as per the new report, Apple seems to be following the same path now. Android phone manufacturers, starting from Realme, Samsung, Xiaomi, among others are not only launching premium 5G phones but also budget devices with support for advanced network. In a recent press briefing, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed to bring a 5G phone with price of around Rs 10,000.

Cheaper 5G iPhone coming

The latest report hints that even Apple will launch a cheaper 5G iPhone under its SE lineup starting next year. The same report also reveals that Apple will not launch an updated version of iPhone mini next year. This means, no iPhone 14 mini coming next year or even the versions later. The reason that sources have stated to discontinue the iPhone mini series is "poor sales".

Several rumours and leaks have suggested that Apple will launch four new iPhone models this year under the iPhone 13 series. The models are said to be the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the cheaper iPhone 13 mini. The upcoming iPhone 13 series is likely to release this fall, sometime around the month of September and October. The launch date of the iPhone 13 series has not been revealed by Apple yet.

Following iPhone 13 series, the tech giant is likely to launch the iPhone SE 3 in the first half of next year. Going by rumours and leaks, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 could feature Apple’s A14 Bionic SoC, iOS 15 software, 5G support, and similar design as the iPhone SE (2020). Analyst Kuo previously revealed that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 will be the cheapest 5G phone from the brand so far.