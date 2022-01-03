Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year. Just like every year, several rumours have already surfaced online. The latest one suggests that the iPhone 14 might be the first iPhone to feature a punch-hole display, just like Android smartphones. Mark Gurman, Editor at Bloomberg, recently revealed in a podcast that Apple might finally ditch its notch design feature for some of the 2022 iPhones. The same thing was earlier predicted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

As per a report by MacRumors, if the new iPhone lineup comes with a punch-hole display design, the FaceID is likely to be moved under the display. Apple might unveil this technology later this year.

Additionally, it is expected that the handsets will come with OLED display panels that are rumoured to be supplied by LG. The display is likely to come with support for a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Apple iPhone 14 is expected to switch to Type-C port to comply with EU’s rules that mandates mobile manufacturers to use one universal mobile charging solution.

As suggested by analyst Jeff Pu, these models are likely to include a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to offer 8 GB RAM this time. Notably, the latest iPhone 13 Pro models offer 6 GB RAM as of now. In terms of internal storage, iPhone 14 series models might offer a minimum of 64 GB of internal storage.

According to Gurman, the new M2 chipset will be “marginally faster” than its previous generation. The new M2 chip is expected to have an octa-core CPU and a 9-10-core GPU.

This year, Apple is expected to launch iPhone 14 series, an AR/VR headset, a new iPhone SE 5G, three Apple Watch models including Apple Watch Series 8, iPad Pro with wireless charging support and more.