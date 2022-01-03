comscore Apple to ditch notch; might introduce punch hole design in iPhone 14 series
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple iPhone 14 might be the first iPhone to come with a punch-hole display
News

Apple iPhone 14 might be the first iPhone to come with a punch-hole display

Mobiles

As per a report by MacRumors, if the new iPhone lineup comes with a punch-hole display design, the FaceID is likely to be moved under the display.

iPhone 14

Leaked image of iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year. Just like every year, several rumours have already surfaced online. The latest one suggests that the iPhone 14 might be the first iPhone to feature a punch-hole display, just like Android smartphones. Mark Gurman, Editor at Bloomberg, recently revealed in a podcast that Apple might finally ditch its notch design feature for some of the 2022 iPhones. The same thing was earlier predicted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

As per a report by MacRumors, if the new iPhone lineup comes with a punch-hole display design, the FaceID is likely to be moved under the display. Apple might unveil this technology later this year.

Additionally, it is expected that the handsets will come with OLED display panels that are rumoured to be supplied by LG. The display is likely to come with support for a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Apple iPhone 14 is expected to switch to Type-C port to comply with EU’s rules that mandates mobile manufacturers to use one universal mobile charging solution.

As suggested by analyst Jeff Pu, these models are likely to include a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to offer 8 GB RAM this time. Notably, the latest iPhone 13 Pro models offer 6 GB RAM as of now. In terms of internal storage, iPhone 14 series models might offer a minimum of 64 GB of internal storage.

According to Gurman, the new M2 chipset will be “marginally faster” than its previous generation. The new M2 chip is expected to have an octa-core CPU and a 9-10-core GPU.

This year, Apple is expected to launch iPhone 14 series, an AR/VR headset, a new iPhone SE 5G, three Apple Watch models including Apple Watch Series 8, iPad Pro with wireless charging support and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 3, 2022 9:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 3, 2022 9:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online
Features
Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online
Apple to ditch notch; might introduce punch hole design in iPhone 14 series

Mobiles

Apple to ditch notch; might introduce punch hole design in iPhone 14 series

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022

Photo Gallery

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022 and their expected prices

Photo Gallery

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022 and their expected prices

How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts

How To

How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts

OnePlus 9RT is finally coming to India, launch date official confirmed

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT is finally coming to India, launch date official confirmed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here s how

Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple to ditch notch; might introduce punch hole design in iPhone 14 series

Mobiles

Apple to ditch notch; might introduce punch hole design in iPhone 14 series
Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera, RAM and storage details tipped

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera, RAM and storage details tipped

हिंदी समाचार

पबजी मोबाइल लाइट का नया ग्लोबल अपडेट जारी, इस तरह डाउनलोड करें APK फाइल

वीवो ने सस्ते में लॉन्च किया 50MP कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

फ्री फायर में जीतें कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें रिवॉर्ड साइट पर कोड कैसे करें रिडीम

Garena Free Fire का इवेंट कैलेंडर हुआ लीक, जानें कब आएंगे नए मिशन और नए रिवॉर्ड

Paytm Wallet में इस तरह ऐड करें पैसे, क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड का कर सकते हैं यूज

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
News
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here s how

Smart TVs

Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here s how
Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology

News

Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online
Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes

Smart TVs

Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers