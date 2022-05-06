comscore Apple iPhone 14 delayed? Everything we know so far
News

Apple iPhone 14 launch may be delayed due to Covid-19 impact in China

Mobiles

The iPhone 14 launch could be delayed as manufacturing has been affected by restrictions due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China.

apple iphone 14

Apple iPhone 14 launch may be delayed due to Covid-19 impact in China

Apple is expected to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, reports suggest that the iPhone 14 launch could be delayed as manufacturing has been affected by restrictions due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China. Also Read - Apple, Google and Microsoft to allow passwordless sign-ins across all devices

Apart from ongoing semiconductor shortage has also impacted iPhone 14 manufacturing, the rising number of Corona virus cases in parts of China have affected Apple suppliers and supply chain partners. Also Read - Mother's Day Gift Guide: Apple HomePod Mini, Garmin Vívomove Sport smartwatch, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and more

According to a Digit News report, many Apple suppliers’ factories have been forced to close or limit production due to the recent COVID-19 wave in China and other countries. Making it very difficult for them to ensure the timely delivery of components for the iPhone 14 series. Also Read - Top 3 ways you can block a contact on Apple's iPhone

To recall, in 2020 the iPhone 12 series was launched in October, as against the September launch timeline for every year’s iPhone launch due to Covid-19.

Talking to the shareholders on the sidelines of the announcing its quarterly results, the Apple CEO recently mentioned that the company’s business had been significantly impacted by the ongoing global chip crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, which had led the company to halt its production facilities in China.

“We’ve estimated the constraints to be in the range of $4 billion to $8 billion,” Cook said in the quarterly earnings call adding that these numbers were “primarily centered around the Shanghai corridor”, The Indian Express reported. On an optimistic note, the Apple CEO said that “almost all of the affected final assembly factories have now restarted”.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300. Also Read – Top 3 ways you can block a contact on Apple’s iPhone

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2022 10:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 6, 2022 11:00 AM IST

