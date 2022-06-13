Apple iPhone 14 likely get a massive front camera upgrade: Check details

Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, a new report has claimed that Apple is working on major upgrades to the iPhone 14’s front-facing camera. Also Read - Indian analysts praise EU for Apple's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone 14 series will come with support for auto-focus for the front camera. The iPhone 14 series front camera will now feature a 6P lens. The company has launched its iPhone models with a 5P lens in the past. This means that the front camera will have 6 plastic layers on top to reduce aberrations. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

As per reports, the entry-level iPhone 14 models are rumored to keep the same set of rear cameras with wide and ultra-wide lenses of 12 megapixels each. However, this year’s Pro models will get a new wide camera with a 48-megapixel sensor capable of shooting videos in 8K resolution. Also Read - 'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16, tvOS and macOS features revealed

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.