comscore Apple iPhone 14 likely get a massive front camera upgrade: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Iphone 14 Likely Get A Massive Front Camera Upgrade Here Are The Details
News

Apple iPhone 14 likely get a massive front camera upgrade: Here are the details

Mobiles

Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone 14 series will come with support for auto-focus for the front camera.

iPhone 14 Pro Price

Apple iPhone 14 likely get a massive front camera upgrade: Check details

Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, a new report has claimed that Apple is working on major upgrades to the iPhone 14’s front-facing camera. Also Read - Indian analysts praise EU for Apple's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone 14 series will come with support for auto-focus for the front camera. The iPhone 14 series front camera will now feature a 6P lens. The company has launched its iPhone models with a 5P lens in the past. This means that the front camera will have 6 plastic layers on top to reduce aberrations. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

As per reports, the entry-level iPhone 14 models are rumored to keep the same set of rear cameras with wide and ultra-wide lenses of 12 megapixels each. However, this year’s Pro models will get a new wide camera with a 48-megapixel sensor capable of shooting videos in 8K resolution. Also Read - 'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16, tvOS and macOS features revealed

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 13, 2022 3:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be bigger than Tata Safari: Shows new data
automobile
2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be bigger than Tata Safari: Shows new data
Everything announced at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Photo Gallery

Everything announced at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of launch

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of launch

Telangana to get a display fab worth Rs 24,000 crore soon

News

Telangana to get a display fab worth Rs 24,000 crore soon

How to get Rs 105 cashback via WhatsApp payments

How To

How to get Rs 105 cashback via WhatsApp payments

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 likely get a massive front camera upgrade: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) first look officially teased by the company ahead of launch

Internet Explorer will stop working this week: Here s why

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be bigger than Tata Safari: Shows new data

Telangana to get a display fab worth Rs 24,000 crore soon

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial
Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

News

Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch
Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature

News

Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature
Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999