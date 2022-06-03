iPhone 14 series to feature increased base RAM of 6GB

Apple is likely to launch its iPhone 14 lineup in September just like every year and now a new report has claimed that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will all start from 6GB of RAM. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

The Pro models would feature a faster and more power efficient LPDDR5 RAM while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will feature the older LPDDR4X RAM. To recall, only the higher end Pro models in the iPhone 13 series featured 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the base and mini model came with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Check details

The repot also suggests that iPhone 14 Pro models may start with 256GB of storage, compared to 128GB for iPhone 13 Pro models. Also Read - Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication

Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also claimed that all four iPhone 14 models would be equipped with 6GB of RAM and that iPhone 14 Pro models would be upgraded to LPDDR5.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.