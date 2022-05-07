Apple iPhone 14 Max specifications revealed months ahead of launch

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max around September as usual and now a new report has claimed that the the upcoming iPhone 14 Max will feature a 90 Hz panel, plus 6 GB of RAM, both upgrades from the iPhone 13. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 launch may be delayed due to Covid-19 impact in China

According to @Shadow_Leak, the iPhone 14 Max will support Face ID and will rely on the A15 Bionic that TSMC will continue to build on 5 nm nodes. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to adopt the A16 Bionic. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro display panel to feature pill-and-hole design: Report

Additionally, @Shadow_Leak asserts that Apple will pair the A15 Bionic with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The iPhone 14 Max is also said to come with dual 12 MP rear-facing cameras. Unfortunately, details on the device’s front-facing cameras are unknown. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 price revealed in new leaks: Here are the details

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.