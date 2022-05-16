comscore Apple iPhone 14 Max price leaked ahead of official launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Iphone 14 Max Price Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch All You Need To Know
News

Apple iPhone 14 Max price leaked ahead of official launch: All you need to know

Mobiles

The iPhone 14 Max will sport a 6.68 inch flexible OLED panels that has a resolution of 2,248×1,284 pixels. This screen will have a 458ppi pixel density and a 90Hz refresh rate.

apple iPhone 14 price

Here's how much Apple iPhone 14 Max will cost in India

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, months ahead of official announcement, popular tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) has revealed that the upcoming iPhone 14 Max is going to launch with an expected price point of USD 899 (roughly Rs. 69,600). Also Read - India’s tablet market registers 68% YoY growth, Lenovo leads followed by Apple

iPhone 14 Max specifications

The iPhone 14 Max will sport a 6.68 inch flexible OLED panels that has a resolution of 2,248×1,284 pixels. This screen will have a 458ppi pixel density and a 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: In-person attendance, iPadOS, 16, iOS 16 and more expected

In addition, Apple will pair the A15 Bionic with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The iPhone 14 Max is also said to come with dual 12 MP rear-facing cameras. Unfortunately, details on the device’s front-facing cameras are unknown. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

iPhone 14 Pro Price

The Pro model will likely have four storage options – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 128GB model will be priced at $1099.

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro on the other hand will be using a smaller 6-inch LTPO OLED display, but one that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro will get the latest A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. The iPhone may house a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP cameras.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 2:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's how much Apple iPhone 14 Max will cost in India
Mobiles
Here's how much Apple iPhone 14 Max will cost in India
Elon Musk shares a guide on how not to get manipulated by Twitter s algorithms

Apps

Elon Musk shares a guide on how not to get manipulated by Twitter s algorithms

Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India

Mobiles

Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here's how much Apple iPhone 14 Max will cost in India

Elon Musk shares a guide on how not to get manipulated by Twitter s algorithms

Oppo Reno 8 series launch set for May 23: All you need to know

Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y01 भारत में लॉन्च, 9 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में मिलेंगे ये शानदार फीचर्स

Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa Finals: ये टीमें होंगी शामिल, प्राइज पूल समेत सब डिटेल यहां जानें

LG की बडी तैयारी, पेश किया 360 डिग्री तक घूमने वाला OLED फोल्डेबल डिवाइस

Google Play Store पर कैसे करें रिफंड के लिए अप्लाई, जान लें ये तरीका

Aprilia Scooter खरीदने के लिए चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे, जानिए क्या हैं नई कीमतें

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999