Here's how much Apple iPhone 14 Max will cost in India

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, months ahead of official announcement, popular tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) has revealed that the upcoming iPhone 14 Max is going to launch with an expected price point of USD 899 (roughly Rs. 69,600).

iPhone 14 Max specifications

The iPhone 14 Max will sport a 6.68 inch flexible OLED panels that has a resolution of 2,248×1,284 pixels. This screen will have a 458ppi pixel density and a 90Hz refresh rate.

In addition, Apple will pair the A15 Bionic with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The iPhone 14 Max is also said to come with dual 12 MP rear-facing cameras. Unfortunately, details on the device's front-facing cameras are unknown.

iPhone 14 Pro Price

The Pro model will likely have four storage options – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 128GB model will be priced at $1099.

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro on the other hand will be using a smaller 6-inch LTPO OLED display, but one that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro will get the latest A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. The iPhone may house a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP cameras.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.