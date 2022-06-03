comscore Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Iphone 14 May Still Use A15 Chip Iphone 14 Pro Models Expected To Feature A16 Chip Check Details
News

Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

Mobiles

The first two models of iPhone 14 (expected to be the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max) will sport an A15 chip while only the iPhone 14 Pro models will equip a new A16 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 14 Pro Price

Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now a new report has claimed that the first two models of iPhone 14 (expected to be the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max) will sport an A15 chip while only the iPhone 14 Pro models will equip a new A16 Bionic chipset. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Check details

According to an industry report by Trend Force, only the Pro series of the iPhone 14 will come with the processors. Last year, Apple launched the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 with A15 chip along with 4GB of RAM and a four-core GPU while the iPhone 13 Pro models used the A15 chip with 6GB RAM and a five-core GPU. This time, iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14 Max may also use the A15 chip but with more RAM and GPU power. Also Read - Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication

As per report, the main reason behind this hardware decision is industry-wide supply chain shortages and the iPhone maker would be unable to provide the latest chipset to its lower-tier models. Also Read - 'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16, tvOS and macOS features revealed

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300. Also Read – Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 10:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report
Apps
WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report
Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip

Marvel s Spider-Man: Remastered, Miles Morales to arrive on PC

Gaming

Marvel s Spider-Man: Remastered, Miles Morales to arrive on PC

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Apps

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here s why

News

ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here s why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Now you can buy Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in India: Here s how

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report

Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here s why

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999