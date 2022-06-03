Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now a new report has claimed that the first two models of iPhone 14 (expected to be the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max) will sport an A15 chip while only the iPhone 14 Pro models will equip a new A16 Bionic chipset. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Check details

According to an industry report by Trend Force, only the Pro series of the iPhone 14 will come with the processors. Last year, Apple launched the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 with A15 chip along with 4GB of RAM and a four-core GPU while the iPhone 13 Pro models used the A15 chip with 6GB RAM and a five-core GPU. This time, iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14 Max may also use the A15 chip but with more RAM and GPU power. Also Read - Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication

As per report, the main reason behind this hardware decision is industry-wide supply chain shortages and the iPhone maker would be unable to provide the latest chipset to its lower-tier models. Also Read - 'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16, tvOS and macOS features revealed

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300. Also Read – Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.