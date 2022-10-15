comscore Apple iPhone 14 Plus gets low traction; witness 'unexpectedly low sales'
Apple iPhone 14 Plus witnesses 'lower than expected' sales: Report

If sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus "remain flat" soon, Apple purportedly may cut parts orders.

Tech giant Apple‘s recently launched iPhone 14 Plus is garnering low traction as a new report said it has “unexpectedly low sales,” media reports say. The newly launched iPhone went on sale in India last week. Also Read - Here are all iPhone models that will support Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G

The report from DigiTimes claims that sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are considerably overshadowed by an “enthusiastic” response to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, reports MacRumors. Also Read - How to reset your Apple ID password: A step-by-step guide

Sources speaking to DigiTimes said that despite differences in sales performance between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models this year, total Phone 14 model shipments will likely be around the same as those for the iPhone 13 lineup in the second half of 2021. Also Read - Foxconn initiated 'Mobility in Harmony' partners with Tech Mahindra to build next gen electric vehicles

If sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus “remain flat” soon, Apple purportedly may cut parts orders to make the devices in the second half of October, the report said.

If Apple cuts orders more aggressively than expected, then the total iPhone 14 lineup shipments by the end of the year may even fall compared to the iPhone 13 series in the same time frame last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Apple recently announced the availability of the iPhone 14 Plus, featuring a 6.7-inch display, an upgraded dual-camera system, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, A15 Bionic, and improved battery life, in India.

The customers in India can purchase iPhone 14 in colours like midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage starting from Rs 89,900.

  Published Date: October 15, 2022 6:07 PM IST
