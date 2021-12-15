comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera, RAM and storage details tipped
Apple iPhone 14 Pro expected to come with a 48-megapixel camera: Report

Analyst Jeff Pu has reported that iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to offer 8 GB RAM this time. Notably, the latest iPhone 13 Pro models offer 6 GB RAM as of now.

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 14 series with four new models next year in September. As suggested by analyst Jeff Pu, these models are likely to include a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, reported MacRumours.

According to the report, the analyst has revealed that the two Pro models of the lineup will come with a triple rear camera setup. This setup might house an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide angle lens and telephoto lenses. Similar camera details were suggested by another Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in April. He further added that the camera is likely to come with support for an 8K video recording.

Jeff Pu has added that iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to offer 8 GB RAM this time. Notably, the latest iPhone 13 Pro models offer 6 GB RAM as of now. As per Pu, all four iPhone 14 series models are likely to feature 120 Hz refresh rate displays. However, another analyst Ross Young revealed that Apple is more likely to stick to its 60 Hz refresh rate displays. In terms of internal storage, iPhone 14 models might offer a minimum of 64 GB of internal storage.

Additionally, a previous report had suggested that the iPhone 14 series might sport an under-display fingerprint sensor that would enable Touch ID functionality. Apple might use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) for the OLED panels in the iPhone 14 Pro models. These panels were introduced in the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max models this year and they are likely to trickle down to the Pro models next year as well. The LTPO panels will allow the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series to offer a 120Hz variable refresh rate and they are likely to be provided by Samsung Display.

According to an earlier report, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo and tipster Jon Prosser have reported that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a punch-hole display while the other models will retain the notch.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 2:45 PM IST

