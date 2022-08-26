Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour options leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, features and more

Apple is all set to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 7. Now, ahead of the launch several dummy models of the iPhone 14 Pro have been leaked online revealing colour options. As per dummy iPhone 14 Pro models leaked on Weibo, the phone will be offered in five color options. It includes the standard Gold, Graphite, and Silver colors along with two new colors — Blue and Purple. Also Read - Xiaomi to partner with big Chinese car maker for first electric car production: Report

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price

Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. If a $100 price increase proves to be accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would start at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively in the U.S. Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models. As per the analyst, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup prices would increase about 15 percent year-over-year to $1,000 to $1,050 compared to the iPhone 13 series.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In addition to the iPhone 14 series, Apple may also use the event to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8, which will reportedly look similar to last year’s model. Apple has informed suppliers that it is now expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to sell better and it will ship 95 million devices. The iPhone maker told suppliers to increase the number of iPhones by 5 percent compared to the company’s prior expectations.