Apple iPhone 14 Pro to come with pill-shaped design, new leak reveals

Apple is expected to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, A Twitter user (@SaranByte) shared a leaked image of the iPhone 14 lineup. The image suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a pili-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera. Also Read - Apple reports 825 million pain subscriptions across all services

As per recently leaked images, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a pili-shaped cutout and a hole. for the Face ID sensors and front camera. Both devices are rumored to house a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch OLED display. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 price revealed in new leaks: Here are the details

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will also have a slightly thicker body and a significantly bigger viewing area. A recent report also claimed that the standard iPhone 14 models will miss out on Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip along with a 48MP camera as they will be restricted to the Pro models. Also Read - Chip shortage, Covid costed up to $8 billion to Apple: CEO Tim Cook

The new 48-megapixel Wide camera will be exclusive to the iPhone Pro models, while the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain a 12-megapixel Wide camera like the iPhone 13 lineup.

The standard iPhone 14 models “are likely to stick to the A15 from last year or a variant of it,” while the Pro variants will feature the new A16 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications:

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analyst believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.