Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched along with new iPhone 14: Check price, features and more

Apple on Wednesday launched its high-end iPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras along with iPhone 14 series smartphones. The iPhone 14 Pro offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and an Always-On display for the first time. The 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max includes the same features. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max offer a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that delivers the Dynamic Island. The Super Retina XDR display is brighter and features always-on functionality. The rear camera system features a 48-megapixel quad-pixel camera with a 65 percent larger sensor. The 48-megapixel wide camera also delivers a 2x telephoto view. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ delivers Action Mode, an improved front-facing camera with autofocus, crash detection, and Emergency SOS using satellite connectivity. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour options leaked ahead of launch

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Price And Availability

Potential customers can purchase the iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at $1,099. Pre-orders begin on September 9, with orders shipping on September 16. The phones will be available in Space Black, Gold, Silver, and new this year, Dark Purple. Also Read - Sealed, original first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications

Inside the iPhone 14 Pro models is Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. The six-core CPU includes two high performance cores that use 20 percent lower power, and four efficiency cores that use a third of chips from competitors. This new A16 chips helps power the smooth animations found in the Dynamic Island feature and will also power Apple’s new camera system. The CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and image signal processor seamlessly work together to support the new camera hardware and perform up to 4 trillion operations per photo. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series may include iPhone 14 mini as iPhone 13 mini successor

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Crash Detection

The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most. With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone,4 which can recognize loud noises typified by severe car crashes.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Emergency SOS via satellite

The iPhone 14 lineup also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite.

Developing…