Apple Iphone 14 Pro Iphone 14 Pro Max Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series around September or October and now the latest leak from AppleLeaksPro has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be more expensive compared to the existing 13 Pro models. There might be four devices in the series, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

As per the new leak, the iPhone 14 will be priced at $799, which is similar to the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 14 Max will be priced at around $899, which will replace the cheaper iPhone 13 Mini launched at a price of $699. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199.

Apple is expected to discontinue the smaller iPhone Mini and may bring an iPhone 14 Max this year, which will be a bigger version of the iPhone 14. In addition, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may come with a new design that will bring a pill-shaped hole punch design to replace the notch.

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analyst believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.