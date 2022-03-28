comscore iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rear camera details revealed: Check details inside
News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get bigger 48MP camera this year

Mobiles

Based on initial leaks, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro could come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with 1170×2532 pixels screen resolution and a 120Hz promotion display. Storage models can include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options on the iPhone 14 Pro model.

iPhone 14 series

Representational Image

The upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series is rumored to have more extensive and outstanding camera features. The company could unveil four models under iPhone 14 series, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also Read - Poco X4 Pro 5G to launch today at 12 pm in India: How to watch it live; expected specs, price

According to a MacRumors report, researcher Jeff Pu in a research note with Haitong International Securities mentioned that both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would have a triple rear camera setup with 48MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. Similar information was shared by known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this year. He also said that the smartphone would support 8K video recording. Also Read - Instagram may soon let you respond to Stories with voice notes

iPhone 14 series

Representaional Image

Jeff Pu also expects the Apple iPhone 14 Pro model to have 8GB of RAM. However, iPhone 13 Pro models are equipped with 6GB of RAM. The analyst also claims that all smartphones in the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. Although the iPhone 13 series devices are available with a base storage option of 128GB, the analyst believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. Also Read - OnePlus Pad 5G price, camera, processor and more details tipped

According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be 77.58mm in width and 160.7mm in height. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is slightly thicker than the current high-end iPhone. Like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro could have a bigger hole punch, a second hole for Face ID, and a selfie camera.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may come with 8GB of RAM, better than the 6GB of RAM on the current iPhone 13 Pro model. While analyst Pu suggests that all four iPhone models may get a 120Hz promotion display, it may be too good to be true given Apple’s strategy. A September report claimed that Apple’s regular iPhone 14 and all-new iPhone 14 Max could still use a 60Hz display, while the Pro model could get 120Hz display support.

Based on initial leaks, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro could come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with 1170×2532 pixels screen resolution and a 120Hz promotion display. Storage models can include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options on the iPhone 14 Pro model. According to Apple’s chipset cycle, the iPhone 14 series should be powered by the company’s new A16 Bionic chipset.

In addition, Display analyst Ross Young believes that Apple will expand it to the entire iPhone 15 lineup in 2023, bringing the updated look to the lower-cost iPhone 15 options.

According to Ross Young, there is a chance that Pill and Hole could be smaller in 2023. Meanwhile, the 2022 Pro models will come with a significant camera upgrade. Current Pro iPhones ship with a 12MP camera onboard. However, the iPhone 14 Pro model will have a 48 MP camera.

  Published Date: March 28, 2022 10:19 AM IST

