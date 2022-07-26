Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to have 6GB faster RAM: Check expected price, launch date and more

Apple is reportedly planning to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 13. Now, a new report has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6GB of newer and faster RAM. The models are said to get a LPDDR5 RAM, whereas, the current series features 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max on the other hand, are said to feature 6GB of the older LPDDR4X RAM. LPDDR5 memory will give Pro-level iPhones better and more energy-efficient performance than that of the standard models. Also Read - iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2: Details here

Only the higher-end ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models are expected to be powered by the new "A16" chip. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in March said that the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain the A15 chip.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099 (up from $999) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199. The rising component costs and Apple's determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.