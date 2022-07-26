comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to have 6GB faster RAM: Check expected price, launch date and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Iphone 14 Pro Iphone 14 Pro Max To Have 6gb Faster Ram Check Expected Price Launch Date And More
News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to have 6GB faster RAM: Details here

Mobiles

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099 (up from $999) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to have 6GB faster RAM: Check expected price, launch date and more

Apple is reportedly planning to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 13. Now, a new report has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6GB of newer and faster RAM. The models are said to get a LPDDR5 RAM, whereas, the current series features 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max on the other hand, are said to feature 6GB of the older LPDDR4X RAM. LPDDR5 memory will give Pro-level iPhones better and more energy-efficient performance than that of the standard models. Also Read - iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2: Details here

Only the higher-end ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models are expected to be powered by the new “A16” chip. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in March said that the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain the A15 chip. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 supply issues to have ‘limited impact’ on production: Check launch date, price and features

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099 (up from $999) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199. The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300. Also Read - Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Taiwan accuses Chinese Apple supplier of stealing secrets: Details here

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 1:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Pad X launched in India: Check price, specs
Mobiles
Realme Pad X launched in India: Check price, specs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyru G14, G15 laptops along with Flow X16, X13 launched: Check price, specifications and more

Laptops

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyru G14, G15 laptops along with Flow X16, X13 launched: Check price, specifications and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 26, 2022: New emotes, skins and more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 26, 2022: New emotes, skins and more

'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' will not launch on September 1 as scheduled

Gaming

'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' will not launch on September 1 as scheduled

Jio, Airtel, Vi start bidding in 5G spectrum auction

Telecom

Jio, Airtel, Vi start bidding in 5G spectrum auction

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to have 6GB faster RAM: Check expected price, launch date and more

Realme Pad X launched in India: Check price, specs

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyru G14, G15 laptops along with Flow X16, X13 launched: Check price, specifications and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 26, 2022: New emotes, skins and more

'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' will not launch on September 1 as scheduled

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year
From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999