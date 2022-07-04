comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $100 more than predecessors
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Iphone 14 Pro Iphone 14 Pro Max Will Cost 100 More Than Predecessors
News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max prices leaked months ahead of launch: Check price here

Mobiles

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively.

iPhone 14 series

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will cost $100 more than predecessors: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, the tipster @TheGalox_(opens in new tab) on Twitter has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $100 more than their predecessors. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 lineup to start with increased 6GB of RAM: Report

According to the leaker, the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099 (up from $999) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

iphone 14, iphone 14 pro, iphone 14 pro max, iphone 14 leaks, iphone 14 max, apple iphone 14, iphone 14 release date, iphone 14 rumors, iphone 14 news, iphone 14 2022, iphone 14 camera, iphone 14 launch date, iphone 14 price, iphone 14 battery, 2022 iphone 14, iphone, iphone 14 date, iphone 14 design, iphone 14 trailer, iphone 14 mini, iphone 14 leaks and rumors, iphone 13, iphone 14 release date and price, iphone 14 battery size, iphone 14 battery life Also Read - Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 11:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola s Bhavish Aggarwal has a message for Tesla s Elon Musk
automobile
Ola s Bhavish Aggarwal has a message for Tesla s Elon Musk
Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, Xiaomi Book Pro to launch today alongside Xiaomi 12S series: Details here

Mobiles

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, Xiaomi Book Pro to launch today alongside Xiaomi 12S series: Details here

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds may come with a USB-C port: Check details

Wearables

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds may come with a USB-C port: Check details

Apple Watch Series 8 might come with temperature sensor to detect fever

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 might come with temperature sensor to detect fever

Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12, may cost around Rs 31,000

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12, may cost around Rs 31,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12, may cost around Rs 31,000

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $100 more than predecessors

Apple Watch Series 8 might come with temperature sensor to detect fever

Ola s Bhavish Aggarwal has a message for Tesla s Elon Musk

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, Xiaomi Book Pro to launch today alongside Xiaomi 12S series: Details here

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Specifications & features compared

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video
One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone

Hands On

One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone
Top Five upcoming Smartphones coming in July, Watch the video

Features

Top Five upcoming Smartphones coming in July, Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999