Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September next year. Months ahead of launch, reports have detailed the features that the iPhone 13 series successor is likely to sport. The list includes OLED displays, A16 Bionic chipset, and under-display Face ID to name a few. Now, a new report sheds more light on the display of the iPhone 14 series. More specifically, it talks about the display of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones.

Korean website The Elec reports that Apple is expected to ditch the notch in the iPhone Pro models to opt for a punch-hole display. The site says that the 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a punch-hole display wherein the small housing the selfie camera will be placed on the top in place of the notch. This means that punch-hole will be placed in the top centre part of the display much like Samsung's premium Galaxy S21 series smartphones. The other two iPhone 14 models, that is, the 6.06-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will sport a notch in the centre like the iPhone 13 series.

Interestingly, this report is in line with previous reports by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo and tipster Jon Prosser who had reported that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature punch-hole display while the other models will retain the notch.

The report also said that Apple will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) for the OLED panels in the iPhone 14 Pro models. These panels were introduced in the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max models this year and they are likely to trickle down to the Pro models next year as well. The LTPO panels will allow the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series to offer 120Hz variable refresh rate and they are likely to be provided by Samsung Display.

Separately, reports have also hinted towards the iPhone 14 series an under-display fingerprint sensor that would enable Touch ID functionality in the iPhone 13 series successor. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro models are tipped to come with a 48MP primary sensor at the back that would use ‘four-cell-merge output mode to use raw data from the 48MP sensor to create 12MP images with greater detail and less noise. That said, all these details should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is too soon to say anything with certainty.