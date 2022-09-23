comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max clone offered at Rs 5,850 in THIS country: Check details here
News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max clone offered at Rs 5,850 in THIS country

Mobiles

The iPhone 14 Pro Max lookalike named i14 Pro Max features a 6.51-inch display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max clone offered at Rs 5,850 in THIS country

Apple at its Far Out Event announced the launch of the new Apple Watch 8, new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds along with the latest iPhone 14 series smartphones. The latest series of smartphones from Apple comprises four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900. However, now a cloned iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone has surfaced on a Chinese e-commerce platform. It comes with the same design and you won’t be able to spot the difference at first glance. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets new update to fix major camera issue

Also Read - How to turn on Black and White Always-On-Display on iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro Max lookalike named i14 Pro Max features a 6.51-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and 4G cellular network connectivity and it is priced at $72 (Rs 5,850). As per the listing on the Chinese retail platform, the 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage flagship variant houses 7800mAn battery under the hood and has support for a 120Hz refresh rate on its 6.8-inch display. Also Read - How to enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac: A step-by-step guide

Meanwhile, Apple has announced that it will be fixing a major camera issue in the iPhone 14 Pro series. The company will be introducing an update next week to fix the problem of shakiness and grinding sounds when the camera of the new phone is used via a third-party app such as Instagram or Snapchat. Many users had taken to Twitter and other platforms to showcase the issue on their new iPhone.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications

Inside the iPhone 14 Pro models is Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. The six-core CPU includes two high performance cores that use 20 percent lower power, and four efficiency cores that use a third of chips from competitors. This new A16 chips helps power the smooth animations found in the Dynamic Island feature and will also power Apple’s new camera system. The CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and image signal processor seamlessly work together to support the new camera hardware and perform up to 4 trillion operations per photo.

 

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 2:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 23, 2022 3:16 PM IST
