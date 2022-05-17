Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Model Leaked In Cad Render Watch Video

Apple iPhone 14 series is still months from launch and just like every iPhone series, this one is also out in the open with renders, concepts, and leaks. The latest in this line of leaks is a video. A video that gives us a very reliable and most probably accurate depiction of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new model is not a functioning one. It is a CAD render is reportedly made available to third-party vendors to build cases and other accessories. Also Read - Apple planning to launch new AirPods and MagSafe chargers with USB-C ports

The new render has been acquired by popular YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger who has a channel named Unbox Therapy. He got his hands on quite a realistic render of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This model is expected to be the most expensive in the upcoming line-up with top-notch features. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 update for iPhones, iPads: List of devices getting the update

What’s new with Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The render shows that the overall design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is similar to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Including the dimensions. However, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max comes out to be slightly thicker than the existing model. While the current model comes with a thickness of around 7.7mm, the render of the iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a thickness of 7.9mm. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Max price leaked ahead of official launch: All you need to know

Apart from that, the iPhone 14 Pro Max gets slightly broader buttons as well, which include the power button and the volume control. The render does not show the antenna lines but that might change in the final model.

We can’t be sure what the thicker body might translate to. The most obvious expectation is higher battery capacity. Additionally, the camera gets more space so, we can expect better light-handling capabilities.

On the front, we don’t know if the bezels will be made any thinner. But, the most striking addition is a pill shaped cutout along with a punch hole to accommodate the front-facing camera. The other sensors will most likely house the FaceID. This goes on to corroborate most of the previous leaks about the display.

The camera island on the back is also almost identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This could be different from the final version as the case makers often just get details about the dimensions of the cutout.

This year, Apple will be launching four devices but the iPhone mini will not be one of these. Instead, Apple will be opting for iPhone 14 Max, a phone with a bigger display than the iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the flagships with the latest and greatest innovations from Apple.